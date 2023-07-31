Black Lives Mural vandalized again in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Police are investigating the vandalizing of the BLM mural in Santa Cruz for the second time.

Around 6 PM on Saturday, July 29th, Santa Cruz received a report of damage to the mural, which included blue paint covering the letters A and C.

The mural was just recently repainted in June after it was vandalized back in 2021. At the time, police arrested two suspects for "burning out" along the mural and causing tire tread marks to stretch along the mural's lettering. Both men were part of the repainting process.

Courtesy: Santa Cruz Police

Public Works is working to mitigate the damage and preserve the recently restored mural paint.

In a statement regarding the situation, Santa Cruz Police Chief Bernie Escalante said:

“We will not tolerate any actions aimed at undermining the fabric of our diverse community. We want to emphasize that Santa Cruz should be a safe space for all individuals, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.”

Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker also talked on the matter saying:

“This is deeply disappointing and completely contradictory to the values the City holds dear.”