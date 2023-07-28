Two active condor nests at Pinnacles National Park

PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Condors only lay one egg at a time, and currently Pinnacles National Park has two active condor nests.

Both nestlings recently has their first health checkups and both little guys looked healthy.

Condor 1215 was found 44 days old, and the second nestling condor 1238 was 68 days old, said Pinnacles National Park. Pinnacles National Park said condors aren't fully grown until about 6 months after they hatch.

"During both checkups, members of the condor crew used ropes to access the cliff nests. They safely secured the nestlings and placed modified baby socks over their eyes to help keep them calm and minimize stress," said Pinnacles National Park.

Blood samples were taken from both birds to determine their sex, and tests for lead exposure. Meat that was contaminated with fragments of lead bullets could lead to fatal lead poisoning. Lead levels were low for both.

Both hatchlings are expected to first fly in November.