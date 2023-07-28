Pacific Grove City manager steps down, will make more than $400,000 over next two years

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a mutual agreement the City of Pacific Grove and City Manager Ben Harvey have agreed to separate.

Harvey signed the separation agreement on Tuesday and Mayor Bill Peake signed on Thursday.

Harvey is entitled to three installments equalling two years of pay, per the agreement. That adds up to a total of $437,999.90, which includes six months of health benefits in the payment.

Included in the agreement is a non-disparagement clause that prohibits "city elected officials, Council-appointees, and department heads from making disparaging statements concerning Harvey by name or in reference to him as the former City Manager."

The cause for his departure was not released.