One man killed and one injured after fight in Castroville turns into deadly shooting

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men injured and one later died of his injuries.

Deputies responded to the 10600 block of Axtell Street at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday for reports of two men being shot. Investigators say the two men were involved in a fight prior to gunshots being fired.

One of the victims, Frank Isaiah Morales, was taken to the hospital via ambulance but later died of his injuries. Deputies said a second male took himself to an area hospital with gunshot injuries and is expected to survive.

Deputies say this case is ongoing but there is no ongoing threat to the public. There are also no believed outstanding involved parties.