Fake curb painting service scamming people, says Santa Cruz city officials

Santa Cruz Police
Published 2:36 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz Police said people going around the city demanding money for curb panting are scamming people.

Police say the scam goes as follows: people show up and paint your house number on the curb and demand payment. Some will say or suggest they are city employees, with official-looking notices.

Police asked not to pay or donate to anyone people did not hire or approve to paint your curb.

The City of Santa Cruz Public Works explains the City does not require residents to have home address numbers painted on the curb. "The only City requirement for addresses is that they are visible from the home near the front door or other entry," said police.

The fliers have no affiliation with the city.

Call SCPD non-emergency line at (831) 471-1131 to report them.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

