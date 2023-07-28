80-year-old woman dies in crash on Williams Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-The City of Salinas said that two people were injured and one of them was killed in a crash at the intersection of Williams Road and Freedom Parkway.

Salinas Police Department reported to the single-vehicle crash at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers gave aid to two people that sustained major injuries and were later taken to the hospital.

A 78-year-old man is now stable, but an 80-year-old woman died of her injuries, said the City of Salinas. The names have not been released by investigators yet.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.