80-year-old woman dies in crash on Williams Road

Salinas Police Department
By
Published 12:29 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-The City of Salinas said that two people were injured and one of them was killed in a crash at the intersection of Williams Road and Freedom Parkway.

Salinas Police Department reported to the single-vehicle crash at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers gave aid to two people that sustained major injuries and were later taken to the hospital.

A 78-year-old man is now stable, but an 80-year-old woman died of her injuries, said the City of Salinas. The names have not been released by investigators yet.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

