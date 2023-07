Courtesy: Seaside Police Dept.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas man is now behind bars Thursday morning. Seaside Police worked with Salinas Police to put the suspect in jail

Police said the man is believed to be a gang member and was carrying a 9mm ghost gun with a 50 round drum magazine while in Seaside. After further investigation, police were able to identify the man

The Salinas Police Department with the investigation and the arrest.