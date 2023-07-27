Santa Cruz County Cycling Club to host Mountain Challenge on Saturday
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Cycling Club will be hosting their 2023 Mountains Challenge bicycle ride on Saturday.
The ride will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. There will be multiple circuit routes for this event ranging across the County including several roads in the Bonny Doon, Summit, Freedom, and Green Valley areas.
Cyclists can compete in four different distances from 36 miles, 50 miles, 70 miles, 100 miles and 125 miles.
There is still time to register for the event as the deadline is on Friday afternoon at noon.
36 mile ride route
50 mile ride route
75 mile ride route
100 mile ride route
125 mile ride route
Each ride will begin and finish at Cabrillo College in Aptos.
The County of Santa Cruz Community Development and and Infrastructure Department said that there will be no road closures as a result of this event.
But, the event could cause traffic delays and traffic control measures will be in place and the California Highway Patrol will be assisting.