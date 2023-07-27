Santa Cruz County Cycling Club to host Mountain Challenge on Saturday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Cycling Club will be hosting their 2023 Mountains Challenge bicycle ride on Saturday.

The ride will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. There will be multiple circuit routes for this event ranging across the County including several roads in the Bonny Doon, Summit, Freedom, and Green Valley areas.

Cyclists can compete in four different distances from 36 miles, 50 miles, 70 miles, 100 miles and 125 miles.

There is still time to register for the event as the deadline is on Friday afternoon at noon.

36 mile ride route

Map of 36 mile route that riders will be riding on. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz County Cycling Club

50 mile ride route

Map of the 50 mile route that riders will be riding on. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz County Cycling Club

75 mile ride route

Map of the 75 mile ride route that riders will be riding on. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz Cycling Club

100 mile ride route

Map of the 100 mile ride route that riders will be riding on. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz Cycling Club

125 mile ride route

Map of the 125 mile ride route that riders will be riding on. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz Cycling Club

Each ride will begin and finish at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

The County of Santa Cruz Community Development and and Infrastructure Department said that there will be no road closures as a result of this event.

But, the event could cause traffic delays and traffic control measures will be in place and the California Highway Patrol will be assisting.