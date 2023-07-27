One person with major injuries in single car crash

CARMEL, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Carmel PD and Monterey County CHP are looking into a single car accident that happened on Highway 1 at Sonoma Lane.

At around 3 AM, dispatchers received a call from a person who heard a crash. The person saw glow from a cars tail lights and reported it was a one car crash. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Subaru about 150 to 200 feet down an embankment.

Officers report that the driver, a 21 year old male, was driving north on Highway 1 when he was unable to make the turn onto Sonoma Lane. The driver has been sent to Natividad Hospital for major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Possible DUI is unknown.