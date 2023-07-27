Nearly $5 million given to Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties for wildfire mitigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California has received an additional $113 million in new funding to help mitigate the threat of wildfires that have plagued the state for the past several years. This is part of the larger $52 billion California Climate Commitment budget supporting 96 wildfire prevention projects across the state.

“These kinds of projects save lives and livelihoods, and we’re scaling it up. It was work like this that helped communities like South Lake Tahoe and Pollock Pines avert unknowable destruction. Our goal is to stop devastation before it happens – to keep Californians safe, and preserve our communities and shared history," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

This year’s funding adds to the 144 ongoing projects and includes hazardous fuels reduction and wildfire prevention planning and education.

The Central Coast has received the following funding for projects:

$950,000 for Greenbelt Fuel Reduction Action Plan given to CAL FIRE BEU to reduce hazardous fuels- City of Monterey.

$317,931.90 for the City of Del Rey Oaks-Fire Prevention Program given to CAL FIRE BEU to reduce hazardous fuels.

$553,977.05 for Fire Adapted Communities Program for Greater Big Sur was given to CAL FIRE BEU to help with wildfire prevention planning.

$1,500,000 was given to CAL FIRE CZU to reduce hazardous fuels for San Vicente Redwoods Fire Resiliency Project

$99,858 given to CAL FIRE CZU to reduce hazardous fuels at Forest Lakes 365

$527,955 was given to CAL FIRE CZU to reduce hazardous fuels for UCSC Wildfire Prevention Program

$999,999 was given to CAL FIRE CZU to reduce hazardous fuels for Wildfire Prepared Santa Cruz County

Which adds up to around $4.9 million in funding.