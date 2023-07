MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Monterey County is looking to the public's input on the status of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Karl Cooke breaks down what came out of the meeting live on Wake Up.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.