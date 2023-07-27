Highway 236 north of Big Basin State Park set for full closure on July 31

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that Highway 236 north of Big Basin State Park will be fully closed starting on July 31.

Crews said that Upper Highway 236 will be closed approximately two miles south of its junction with upper Hwy. 9, and 7 miles north of Big Basin State Park Headquarters.

This project will include constructing a retaining wall to repair damage caused by the winter storms.

Drivers will be using a detour which will require using Hwy. 9 and the open segment of Hwy. 236.

There will be message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in advance of this closure.

Caltrans said that they closure will remain in place until October 8.

Once the closure is lifted, Caltrans said that there will be one-way traffic in place for multiple weeks.

Depending on the weather conditions, Caltrans will also be working on Highway 35 near Bear Creek Road and Highway 9 near Highland Park.