CHP rescue woman and dog in Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. – A woman and her dog were rescued by a helicopter after becoming stranded on a cliff Tuesday around 4:45 p.m.

A video released by the California State Highway Patrol (CHP) shows the rescue after the woman and dog had somehow wandered off a trail in the area and became stuck on the side of the cliff at Gamboa Point in Big Sur.

A woman and her dog needed to be rescued after becoming stranded on a cliff in Big Sur, California. This image shows a California Highway Patrol helicopter on the beach near Gamboa Point. (CHP/Coastal Division Air Operations)

According to CHP, rescue crews arrived at the scene and decided that the best way to remove the woman and dog from the cliff was by helicopter, which arrived a short time later.

The video shows a member of the rescue team being lowered to the location of the unidentified woman and her dog. Then it cuts to a different angle showing the rescuer speaking with the woman about how she would be lifted into the air and brought to safety.

An image showing a woman and her dog being rescued from a cliff in California on July 25, 2023. (CHP/Coastal Division Air Operations)

Once she and the dog were safely secured to the rescue line, they were hoisted into the air and brought back to flat ground.

CHP said the woman and dog were not injured in the incident.