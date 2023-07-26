Two-alarm structure overnight fire in Ben Lomond injures one, damages three vehicles

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Ben Lomond Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire on Tuesday night.

At 9:48 p.m. crews were alerted to the structure fire on 10090 Highway 9. Firefighters from Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Felton, Cal Fire, Central Fire, and Scotts Valley responded to the call.

Firefighters said the property is a construction company storage yard with a single person living in a small cabin. The fire originated on the rear of the inside of the cabin.

Firefighters said a person was inside when the fire started and they received burns to around 18% of their body. They were airlifted to Stanford.

Crews quickly started attacking the fire and it was quickly contained, said Ben Lomond firefighters. The fire had extended into vegetation and damaged three vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters belive it was caused accidentally.