Santa Cruz shop owners and bikers in favor of California bill adding safety regulations for e-Bikes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A new California bill could tighten rules for electric bikes and make it illegal for kids under 12 to ride them.

E-bikes are common to see in the City of Santa Cruz. Last month, the City of Santa Cruz and UC Santa Cruz launched a bike share program, which included 400 electric-assist bikes available at 800 docks throughout the City of Santa Cruz and UC Santa Cruz campus.

However, Assembly Bill 530 is making its way through the California state legislature and could cause a crackdown on e-Bikes.

Mike Aheren, who has owned an e-bike business for 7 years, believes certain e-Bikers should have training.

"I would be in favor of the state requiring riders on the bike with a throttle, regardless of what class it is, those riders should have some form of training and some form of passing a test," said Mike Aheren.

If this bill is put into law the following would be established

e-bikers would be required to pass an online written test and have a state-issued I.D. (this is for riders who do not have a driving license).

Establish an e-bike training program with several organizations, including the DMV or CHP.

Prohibit people under 12 years old from riding e-bikes.

Rudy Lang, who came to "Current e-Bikes" to buy his bike, thinks it is the right thing to do, after witnessing accidents.

"I've seen a lot of kids riding the non-peddle-assisted bikes, and I personally think those are much more dangerous than a peddle-assisted bike," said Lang.

Aheren said even though peddle-assisted e-Bikes are safer, people can get injured. That is why the city of Santa Cruz hosts monthly education bike workshops.

The City of Santa Cruz Transportation Planner said the monthly education bike workshops, "Focus on various topics, but all include a message of safety. Also, our street smarts program includes bike safety videos, signage, and other outreach, something Mike said is extremely important to have."

Something that Aheren thinks it's important to have.

"What the city of Santa Cruz is done, which is great, they offer a voluntary education program,” said Aheren. “And if you pass it and if you happen to be employed downtown, you can receive a rebate to help subsidize a purchase of an electric bike.”

Assembly Bill 530 is soon set to get a committee.