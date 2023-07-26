Reported incidents of sea life harassment seen during “Otter Mania”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As the search for otter 841 continues there are growing concerns about the harassment of marine life in those waters.

While the Marine Mammal Protection Act and other laws protect sea otters that hasn’t stopped some people from getting too close.

KION spoke with businesses and people near the search area about the need to keep those animals safe. While sea otter 841 may be the one everyone is searching for... Otter mania has also led to worries for the safety of other marine animals.

“It almost sickens me," said Mark Woodward also known as Native Santa Cruz on Twitter.

With otter 841 still on the loose, some have been spotted getting too close for comfort to local marine life.

“I've seen people come within a few feet of the otter," said Woodward

He has been capturing the search for weeks and says he also spotted numerous people harassing many of the sea otters in the area.

“It's like the people that go to Yellowstone, and move right up to a bison and end up getting attacked by the bison. You know, people need to respect wildlife," said Woodward.

The US Department of Fish and Wildlife tells KION in a statement quote… “Southern sea otters are protected as federally threatened under the endangered species act. They are also protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and California state law.”

Businesses like Kayak Connections in Santa Cruz say they emphasize the importance of keeping a safe distance from wildlife.

Dave Grigsby Kayak connection co-owner

“You can't do anything that would alter the animal's behavior. And we have a rule of thumb of about 100 feet of distance between us and otters harbor seals, sea lions," said Dave Grigsby Kayak, Co-Owner of Kayak Connection

Others like “Venture Quest Kayaking” on the wharf tell us they’re considering a supplemental rental agreement to help prevent people from disturbing the otters.

For now, photographer Mark Woodward has this message for anyone who even thinks about it.

“If I see you getting too close and I happen to be out here, I’m going to take a photo of you with my long lens and turn it over to Fish and Wildlife or post it online," said Woodward.

The US Fish and Wildlife could be seen Wednesday afternoon continuing their search in these waters. They also urge people to avoid any interaction with wildlife.

The US Fish and Wildlife also recommends staying at least 60 feet away or about five kayak lengths from sea life.