Pacific Grove “Summer Lights” returns for three days of fun events at Lovers Point

Published 4:45 PM

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Pacific Grove will start the "Summer Lights" Wednesday.

The Youth Ambassadors of Pacific Grove hosted three days of events that will commence with the "Make & Take, Treat YoSelf Yogurt" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the California Seltzer Company.

Friday the annual Pet Parade will have lineups start at 1:30 pm at Caledonia Park. Then the parade will be at 2:00 p.m. starting at Lighthouse Avenue.

Saturday three events will take place:

  • Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Lovers Point (admission is $10)
  • Games, Food & Cultural Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Lovers Point ($20 for an unlimited wristband or $1 per game).
  • Entertainment at the Pier from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lovers Point
  • Light Show at 9:00 p.m. at Lovers Point
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

