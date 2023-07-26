Pacific Grove “Summer Lights” returns for three days of fun events at Lovers Point

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Pacific Grove will start the "Summer Lights" Wednesday.

The Youth Ambassadors of Pacific Grove hosted three days of events that will commence with the "Make & Take, Treat YoSelf Yogurt" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the California Seltzer Company.

Friday the annual Pet Parade will have lineups start at 1:30 pm at Caledonia Park. Then the parade will be at 2:00 p.m. starting at Lighthouse Avenue.

Saturday three events will take place: