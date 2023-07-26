Pacific Grove “Summer Lights” returns for three days of fun events at Lovers Point
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Pacific Grove will start the "Summer Lights" Wednesday.
The Youth Ambassadors of Pacific Grove hosted three days of events that will commence with the "Make & Take, Treat YoSelf Yogurt" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the California Seltzer Company.
Friday the annual Pet Parade will have lineups start at 1:30 pm at Caledonia Park. Then the parade will be at 2:00 p.m. starting at Lighthouse Avenue.
Saturday three events will take place:
- Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Lovers Point (admission is $10)
- Games, Food & Cultural Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Lovers Point ($20 for an unlimited wristband or $1 per game).
- Entertainment at the Pier from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lovers Point
- Light Show at 9:00 p.m. at Lovers Point