Flock cameras help catch alleged DUI and hit-and-run driver in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said its new license plate readers have again helped them solve a case. This time for a DUI hit-and-run driver from Wednesday night.

Police said at 9 p.m. a vehicle hit a parked car near Mingo Avenue and Noche Buena. Within minutes an officer used the Flock cameras and found the suspect pulling into a nearby driveway.

An adult man was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and DUI.

Since implementing Flock Cameras, Seaside Police have been able to make arrests for cases, not just in Seaside, but in other cities in Monterey County.

