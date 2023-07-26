Skip to Content
Flock cameras help catch alleged DUI and hit-and-run driver in Seaside

Seaside Police
3:59 PM
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said its new license plate readers have again helped them solve a case. This time for a DUI hit-and-run driver from Wednesday night.

Police said at 9 p.m. a vehicle hit a parked car near Mingo Avenue and Noche Buena. Within minutes an officer used the Flock cameras and found the suspect pulling into a nearby driveway.

An adult man was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and DUI.

Read more: Seaside License Plate Reader already helping solve crimes

Since implementing Flock Cameras, Seaside Police have been able to make arrests for cases, not just in Seaside, but in other cities in Monterey County.

Read more: Seaside Police use license plate readers to track Greenfield attempted murder suspect

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

