A list of Central Coast school start dates

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- School may still be out for summer but most school districts will be heading back to the classroom in August.

We have your list of when each school districts start school as well as when our local universities and community colleges are set to start their academic year. Each school is listed by the date they officially start school.

Monterey County

Salinas area school districts

Alisal Union School District: Aug. 7

Salinas Union High School District: Aug. 7

Santa Rita Union School District: Aug. 7

Salinas City Elementary School District: Aug. 9

Washington Union School District: Aug. 9

Palma School and Norte Dame High School- Aug. 11

Lagunita School District: Aug. 16

Spreckels Union School District: Aug. 16

Monterey Peninsula area school districts

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District: Aug. 1

Carmel Unified School District: Aug. 9

Pacific Grove Unified School District: Aug. 9

York School will be starting on Aug. 15

Big Sur Unified School District: Students who are in grades 9-12 will start on Aug. 21, Students who are in grades K-8 will be starting on Aug. 28.

Santa Catalina School: Students who are enrolled in the Lower and Middle School grades will start school on Aug. 21. Students who are enrolled in the upper school grades will start on Aug. 22.

Stevenson School will start on Aug. 23

South Monterey County area school districts

King City Union School District: Aug. 8

San Antonio Union School District: Aug. 8

San Lucas Union School District: Aug. 8

Greenfield Union School District: Aug. 9

San Ardo Union Elementary School District: Aug. 9

Soledad Unified School District: Aug. 9

South Monterey County Joint Union High School District: Aug. 9

Chualar Union School District: Aug. 10

Gonzales Unified School District: Aug. 10

Bradley Union School District: Aug. 23

Mission Union Elementary School District: Aug. 23

Northern Monterey County area schools

North Monterey County Unified School District: Aug. 9

Graves Elementary: Aug. 16

Monterey County Colleges/Universities

Monterey Peninsula College- Fall semester starts on Aug. 21

Cal State University Monterey Bay- First day of instruction takes place on Aug. 23

Hartnell College- Fall term begins on Aug. 28

Santa Cruz County School Districts

Scotts Valley Unified School District: Aug. 8

Mountain Elementary School District: Aug. 9

Pacific Elementary School District: Aug. 9

Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District: Aug. 10

Happy Valley Elementary School District: Aug. 10

San Lorenzo Valley Unified: Aug. 10

Santa Cruz City Schools: Aug. 10

Pajaro Valley Unified School District: Aug. 15

St. Francis High School in Watsonville: Aug. 17

Santa Cruz Colleges

Cabrillo College: First day of the fall semester at Aug. 28

UC Santa Cruz, First day of Fall quarter is on Sept. 28

San Benito County Schools District

Bitterwater-Tully Union School District: Aug. 7

Tres Pinos Union Elementary School District: Aug. 9

Aromas-San Juan Unified School District: Aug. 10

Panoche School District: Aug. 16

North County Joint Union School District: Aug. 17

San Benito High School District: Aug. 17

Southside Elementary School District: Aug. 17

Hollister School District: Aug. 17

Jefferson School District: Aug. 18

Gavilan College in Gilroy- August 28