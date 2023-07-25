Salinas rape suspect from 2009 identified and arrested using DNA testing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police announced Tuesday that a rape suspect from a 2009 case was identified as a man arrested for a felony back in Feb. of 2023.

Salinas Police said that they and the CA DOJ Bureau of Forensic Services collaborated with the Monterey County DA’s Office Cold Case Task Force and by using DNA from the crime scene in 2009 they were able to find a suspect.

Mugshot of Antonio Garcia Jimenez courtesy of Monterey County Jail.

Antonio Garcia Jimenez, age 39, was a match received from the Combined Offender DNA Index System (CODIS). DOJ-BFS processed & compared samples confirming the match.

CCTF and SPD conducted an additional investigation and arrested Jimenez on Thursday, said police. He was booked into Monterey County Jail for charges including rape, assault with the intent to commit rape and other charges.

Salinas Police said in Dec. of 2009 officer responded to a 911 hang-up in the Laurelwood area. The female victim said she was inside her home when an unknown person wearing dark clothing and a ski mask entered the unlocked front door.

The victim was dragged by her hair into the bedroom and forcibly sexually assaulted, said police. Jimenez then allegedly ran away from the home.

When police arrived they searched the area but never found the suspect. "The victim was transported to Natividad Medical Center where a Sexual Assault Response Team Kit was collected, booked into evidence & sent to the CA DOJ DNA Lab," said police.