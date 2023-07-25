Monterey County Fair looking for volunteers

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Fair and Event Center is looking volunteers to help out during the 2023 Monterey County Fair.

The fair will take place from August 31 thru Sept. 4. Fair officials say that volunteers play a pivotal role is making the livestock show a success.

Volunteers will get free admission to the fair on the day of their shift plus a one-day parking pass.

"The dedication of our volunteers each year, and their commitment to help make this event a success, is greatly appreciated by the MCFEC staff,” says Kelly Violini, the CEO of the Monterey County Fair & Event Center said. "We believe that the Monterey County Fair is a celebration of community, and that our volunteers are an essential part of that celebration.”

If you are interested in helping out at the Fair, you can attend a Volunteer Orientation on Wednesday Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. The orientation will take place in the Seaside Room at the Fairgrounds.

The volunteer registration form is right here.