Monterey County Board of Supervisors discuss Pajaro long-term recovery plan

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro community is transitioning from a short-term response to long-term recovery.

On Tuesday, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation about what those long-term recovery plans could look like. This Pajaro Recovery Task Force will consist of six subcommittees, tackling issues with housing, agriculture, the economy and infrastructure among others.

"Perhaps I've missed the comment about the progress of the Pajaro River of the levee. That's one of the questions and concerns that people have constantly.”

Long-term recovery is needed for roads that were badly damaged as well as homes. The county says $90 million in damage was caused to homes in the disastrous flooding. Businesses and other buildings suffered more than $30 million in damage as well.

"Well, first of all, the levee. Well, it wasn't built to withstand, as it should have, as I pointed out earlier, the levee was not of the same quality, we would build a levee right now," Monterey County District 2 Supervisor Glenn Church said.

Monterey County also still has $20 million from the state for recovery efforts, which Church says could take six to nine months to be allocated. When asked about his message to Pajaro residents who feel frustrated.

When asked about his message to Pajaro residents who feel frustrated Church said, "That's what we've started to do in the last couple of years. That's where the joint agency with Santa Cruz county has formed.”

The plan is also looking to include adding a Disaster Recovery Manager, as well as a community liaison to support planning efforts.

Another long-term recovery plan meeting is expected in late August. The Board of Supervisors will receive an update after that in mid-September.