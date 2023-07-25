Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville on Saturday

Skip to Content
Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday to offer their services to anyone who needs them.

City officials say that the Consulate will be at the Civic Plaza Community Room on the top floor of 275 Main Street from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. People who need these services will need to make an appointment. You can make the appointment online or call the consulate at 424-309-0009.

The Consulate staff will be helping anyone who needs passport applications, consular registration and voter credentials.

Community members can ask consulate staff about free health screenings which is hosted by the Freedom Lions Club in partnership with the consulate.

