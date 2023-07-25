Skip to Content
Highway 9 at Jaye’s Slide will be closed for next two Fridays

Caltrans District 5
Highway 9 at Jaye’s Slide following Winter Storm Damage
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Highway 9 at Jaye's Slide will be closed in both directions for the next two Fridays due to utility work.

The closure will take place on Friday July 28 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jaye’s Slide is located on Hwy. 9 in Ben Lomond, near Park Way and Shadowbrook Rd. at the north end of Highlands County Park.

In June, Caltrans were able to install a culvert across the entire width of the roadway at an area which was damaged during winter storms.

Photo of Highway 9 at Jaye’s Slide following Winter Storm Damage. Photo courtesy of Caltrans

The contractor, Granite Construction and PG&E will be performing the utility relocation in the immediate vicinity during this upcoming work.

