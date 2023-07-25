68-year-old Aptos man found dead inside Toyota Tacoma

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a 68-year-old Aptos man was found dead inside a Toyota Tacoma early Tuesday morning at the Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center.

Around 3:15 a.m., The CHP and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an unconscious male inside a red 1998 Toyota Tacoma at the Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center parking lot located on corner of Soquel Drive and State Park Drive.

When CHP officers and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies got to the scene, they saw the 68-year-old man was unresponsive and started life-saving efforts.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

The California Highway Patrol says that foul play is not suspected. The cause of death is still under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in his death at this time.