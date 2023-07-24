Skip to Content
Sea Lions return to the Monterey Old Fisherman's Wharf

Sea Lions have arrived on Old Fisherman's Wharf
Austin Castro
Sea Lions have arrived on Old Fisherman's Wharf
By
Published 6:08 PM

MONTEREY, CA. (KION-TV): A popular attraction is now back on the Old Fisherman's Wharf.

Sea lions at the Monterey Wharf are something that business owners are excited to see.

"It's a lot of fun because people like to see them and photograph them, and they make a lot of noise.” said Kevin Phillips, owner of Abalonetti.

"I love it,” said Mary Matli, from Petaluma. "Love animals-- So, anytime I get to see them close up or. in their element, I love it.”

Adam Ratner, is the Associate Director of Conservation Education at the Marine Mammal center, he said.

"They come to fisherman's wharf because we're lucky to have a fantastic Monterey Bay sanctuary in our backyard where does animals can find lots of yummy food in." said Ratner,

Even though people think they're a fun attraction – experts say to keep your distance.

"By law, you need to stay 50 yards away from the animals obviously, in Fisherman's Wharf, you don't have quite that amount of space.” said Ratner.

Sea lions are important to the ocean's health. Ratner said they give us clues about changing water temperatures, climate change and the spread of different diseases.

Experts from the Marine Mammal Center also said it's important for people to know to not harass or feed sea lions because it can be harmful and illegal.

Nataly Gutierrez

