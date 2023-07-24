Monterey Police looking for at-risk missing man

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police needs help looking for an at-risk Monterey man who has been missing since Saturday.

Monterey Police said that 43-year-old Salvatore Lucido was last seen by his girlfriend at his residence on the 500 block of David Avenue on Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Lucido left on his black and gold bike and also left his cell phone at his residence.

On Sunday, Lucido's bike was located on the dead end of Shafter Avenue in Pacific Grove. The dead-end leads to a trail-head into Pebble Beach.

Family members called Monterey Police that Lucido suffers from seizures and is overdue on his seizure medication. His family members may be concerned that he had suffered a medical emergency.

Lucido was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. He is 5'4, and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

If you have seen Lucido, you are asked to call Monterey Police.