‘Keep Families Close’ bill passes California legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A bill proposed by California Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday.

Assembly Bill 1226 which is known as the "Keep Families Close" bill orders the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to place an incarcerated parent, legal guardian or caregiver of minor child in the correctional facility closest to their child's home.

According to the Assemblymember Haney's office, the bill includes an option for already incarcerated parents to request a transfer to the prison closest to their child's home.

Haney's office also said that thousands of incarcerated parents across the state are placed in a correctional facility more than 500 miles from their children.

"We know that having a relationship with parents is crucial for a child’s behavioral and emotional development and being able to see them on a regular basis - even just during visits - can make a huge difference in a young child's life,” Haney said in a statement.

However, the bill will not apply to individuals convicted of violence and sex related offenses that prohibit them from having child visitation rights.

In 2019, CDCR released information revealing that only 25 percent of incarcerated people in California state prisons are placed in institutions less than 100 miles from home.

Haney's office stressed the importance of AB 1226 giving incarcerated mothers in prison the chance to maintain contact with their children.

Haney's office also said that half of incarcerated mothers don't receive any visits from their children while in prison.

AB 1226 will take effect on January 1, 2024.