Vehicle fire extinguished on Southbound Highway 101 and Hudson Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that all lanes are open on southbound Highway 101 at Hudson Road after there was a vehicle fire on Sunday morning.

CHP said that they originally responded to a three vehicle non-injury crash on southbound Highway 101 at Hudson Road just north of Greenfield around 11 a.m.

When officers got to the scene they saw one of the vehicles involved in the crash fully engulfed in flames. According to CHP, the party inside the fully engulfed vehicle was able to escape the car safely. CAL FIRE BEU was able to extinguish the vehicle fire.

The California Highway Patrol said that the crash is still under investigation.