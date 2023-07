The individual was only identified as a male, with no information about the vehicle involved in the crash immediately available.

Investigators say one person killed in what they're describing as a solo-vehicle crash.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash near Redwood Grove Sunday night.

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

