Male suspect arrested after allegedly being involved in two highway shootings in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a man from the Los Angeles area has been arrested after being allegedly involved in two separate highway shootings on Sunday.

The investigation started around 2:30 a.m. CHP said they received a 911 call at Highway 101 and Highway 146 from a reported party who heard a loud bang in the area. The party pulled their vehicle over only to relaize that their car had been shot at on the driver's side of the car. The party told CHP that the alleged suspect was driving in a blue vehicle.

At 5:50 a.m., CHP received another call of a reported shooting that took place on Southbound Highway 1 along the Peninsula. The reporting party said that they heard a loud bang and when they pulled over they saw bullet holes on the hood and windshield wipers of the car.

CHP said that both reporting parties were not injured during the shooting.

Around noon, CHP said that they received multiple calls that the suspect's car matching the vehicle's description was located on Carmel Valley Road and Del Fino Place in Carmel Valley.

A CHP Helicopter was able to locate the vehicle on Northbound Highway 101 in South Monterey County and a chase was on.

CHP said they chased the car for more than an hour when they were able to deploy spike strips on the Highway.

At some point during the chase, the male suspect opened the passenger door to let the dog out of the car and onto the Highway. CHP was able to rescue the dog safely.

The chase ended on northbound Highway 101 and Gould Road just outside of Salinas. The suspect surrendered without any conflicted and has been booked into the Monterey County Jail. A hand gun was recovered inside the man's vehicle.

CHP believes that the male suspect acted alone during these shootings and are still investigating the incidents at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated