Highway 101 pavement project to continue on Sunday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A pavement project on Highway 101 between Salinas and Pruendale will continue on Sunday night.

Caltrans will be installing a median barrier, upgrading guardrail and drainage systems and paving ten miles of Highway 101.

The work will be done from north of the Boronda Road overcrossing in Salinas to the Prunedale area and the Monterey/San Benito County line.

There will still be closures in both directions of Highway 101. The right hand lanes in both directions will be closed.

The southbound lane closure will be from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the northbound lane closure will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The work will be done between Sunday thru Thursday nights.

Caltrans said there will be no overnight work on Fridays or Saturdays.

The project is expected to be finished in October 2024.