Skip to Content
Top Stories

Highway 1 pavement project in Santa Cruz County set to start on Sunday

Caltrans
By
Published 3:18 PM

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Drivers in Santa Cruz County will seeing some traffic delays as a result of the Highway 1 Paving Project.

Caltrans will be paving 7.5 miles of Highway 1 from Davenport Landing Road to the San Mateo County line. Caltrans said that the project will allow a smoother drive for the public.

There will be overnight and daytime traffic controls in place during the duration of the project.

Overnight traffic control will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday thru Thursday.

Daytime traffic control will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday thru Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

There will be no traffic control on weekends.

Caltrans said that selected roads which intersect with Highway 1 will fall under traffic control as well. Those roads involved include Cement Plant Road, Davenport Landing Road, Swanton Road, Greyhound Rock County Park parking lot, Big Creek Lumber, Canyon Road, Waddell Beach Parking Lot.

Those roads will be under traffic control depending on what work of Highway 1 is being done at that time.

Cyclists and pedestrians will be going through traffic control when traveling through active areas of the construction zone. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content