Highway 1 pavement project in Santa Cruz County set to start on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Drivers in Santa Cruz County will seeing some traffic delays as a result of the Highway 1 Paving Project.

Caltrans will be paving 7.5 miles of Highway 1 from Davenport Landing Road to the San Mateo County line. Caltrans said that the project will allow a smoother drive for the public.

There will be overnight and daytime traffic controls in place during the duration of the project.

Overnight traffic control will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday thru Thursday.

Daytime traffic control will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday thru Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

There will be no traffic control on weekends.

Caltrans said that selected roads which intersect with Highway 1 will fall under traffic control as well. Those roads involved include Cement Plant Road, Davenport Landing Road, Swanton Road, Greyhound Rock County Park parking lot, Big Creek Lumber, Canyon Road, Waddell Beach Parking Lot.

Those roads will be under traffic control depending on what work of Highway 1 is being done at that time.

Cyclists and pedestrians will be going through traffic control when traveling through active areas of the construction zone. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.