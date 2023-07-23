Coureur Monterey Bay Race Team cycling for charity

SAND CITY, Calif- (KION-TV)- On Sunday afternoon Sand City will be abuzz with pro and amateur cyclists from all over the state.

It's the Coureur Monterey Bay Racing Team's second annual charity race that will draw over 200 cyclists to what's being called the Sand City Criterium.



Local Cyclist Frank Pinto expresses that feeling when the race takes off

"There's a lot of adrenaline and you're nervous," Pinto said. "You just hope you clip into your pedals and you get going right away."



Pinto knows how important this race is especially since the proceeds will help out young people.

"We're able to have proceeds from each entrant give money toward youth for a lot of things that ail them, depression and suicide," Pinto said. "Montage Health has a wellness program they spend millions of dollars on which is called Ohana and we're blessed to have proceeds go towards that."

Racing Director Tom McCullough has been riding for 20 years

"It's a great way for the community to come out and see what racing is all about," McCullough said. "Unlike the Tour de France where riders go by, this is a course where you can watch the racing up close and personal."

McCullough said that this race allows them to stay healthy plus giving back to charity.



The course in Sand City circles Ortiz Avenue and will feature 10 challenging corners for even the professional cyclists.

There is same day registration and if interested, they are also seeking volunteers. Men, women and kids can take part. There is as purse prize and the winner of the kids race gets a new bike! For more information, click here.