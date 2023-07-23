Boulder Creek man killed in Santa Cruz Mountains crash near Redwood Grove

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON JULY 24, 2023 AT 8:00 AM- Santa Cruz CHP has released more information about the deadly crash near Redwood Grove Sunday night.

At 5:08 p.m. 34-year-old Steven Taggert of Boulder Creek was driving south on Highway 9, south of Spring Creek Road. During the drive his vehicle, a Red 2003 Toyota Tundra, drove off the runway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Taggert sustained major injuries and was taken to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The passenger, 31-year-old Steven Foster of Boulder Creek also sustained major injuries and was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. No update has been given on Foster's condition.

CHP Santa Cruz said that both Taggert and Foster were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

More details about the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

ORIGINAL STORY

The CHP is investigating a deadly crash near Redwood Grove Sunday night.

Investigators say one person killed in what they're describing as a solo-vehicle crash.

The individual was only identified as a male, with no information about the vehicle involved in the crash immediately available.

This is a developing story