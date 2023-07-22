Galapagos Archipelago bird found hurt from fishing hook at Pebble Beach

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County said a Nazca Booby was found struggling to fly at Pebble Beach. This is the first Nazca booby they have seen in Monterey County.

The bird is native to Galapagos Archipelago, which is over 3,000 miles from Pebble Beach. The booby was found struggling to fly, said SPCA Monterey County.

The booby was found emancipated and suffering a wound on its back that look caused by a fishing hook. "his is an emergency situation for this bird and we are focused on stabilizing it and giving it all the care it needs to recover and be released back into the wild," said SPCA Monterey County.