Four detained, two arrested, one suspect found with loaded firearm in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said thanks to a community member calling in an unfamiliar car in their neighborhood they were able to arrest two suspects.

After police were alerted, one arrived at the scene and contacted the suspicious vehicle. Manuel Rodriguez Galindo, 18, of Greenfield ran when the officer approached, but another officer was waiting for him, said police.

Galindo was found with a loaded 9mm Glock 43 in his waistband and was taken into custody, said police. He was booked into Monterey County Jail for possession of a concealed firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child endangerment.

There were three occupants remaining in the car, an 18-year-old and two juveniles, all on probation.

Cesar De Jesus, 18, was also arrested and booked into county jail for probation violation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The two juveniles has their probation statuses violated and were released to their parents, said police.

Greenfield Police said this incident shows the importance of "See Something, Say Something." Police added this was the third gun taken off the streets of Greenfield in the past week.