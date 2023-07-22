Skip to Content
Aptos native Nikki Hiltz breaks women’s American record for mile

today at 2:17 PM
APTOS, Calif. - Aptos native Nikki Hiltz set the women’s mile American record in Monaco on Friday.

Racing at a Diamond League event, the Aptos High graduate finished in sixth place in 4 minutes, 16.35 seconds, breaking the mark of 4:16.71 set in 1985 by Mary Slaney.

Hiltz tweeted that they will never forget this moment.

"In the same year the US has passed a record number of laws against the LGBTQ+ & trans community, a mile record was broken, by a very out, very proud, trans person," Hiltz tweeted. "This record is for my trans family. You belong everywhere."

The event was full of other extraordinary feats as well. 

Kenyan sensation Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record with 4:07.64, becoming the first person to break all three records for the 1500m, 5000m and mile all in one year.

Aussie runner Jessica Hull finished fifth with 4:15.34, taking almost three seconds off the Australian and Oceania records. And Elise Cranny, the only other American finisher, took eighth in 4:16.47.

After graduating from high school, Hiltz earned a scholarship to the University of Oregon, later transferring to run at Arkansas, where they placed second in the women’s 1,500 meters at the 2017 and 2018 NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships.

These results secured Hiltz a professional contract and they qualified to represent Team USA at the World Athletics Championships a year later.

Hiltz was assigned female at birth. After coming out as trans and non-binary, Hiltz continues to compete in the women’s division.

“As a non-binary athlete navigating a very gendered world of athletics, it’s easy to feel out of place,” Hiltz wrote in an Instagram post.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

