Aptos native Nikki Hiltz breaks women’s American record for mile

APTOS, Calif. - Aptos native Nikki Hiltz set the women’s mile American record in Monaco on Friday.

Racing at a Diamond League event, the Aptos High graduate finished in sixth place in 4 minutes, 16.35 seconds, breaking the mark of 4:16.71 set in 1985 by Mary Slaney.

Hiltz tweeted that they will never forget this moment.

"In the same year the US has passed a record number of laws against the LGBTQ+ & trans community, a mile record was broken, by a very out, very proud, trans person," Hiltz tweeted. "This record is for my trans family. You belong everywhere."

American Record 🇺🇸

I will never forget this moment 🙏



In the same year the US has passed a record number of laws against the LGBTQ+ & trans community, a mile record was broken, by a very out, very proud, trans person.



This record is for my trans family. You belong everywhere 💕 pic.twitter.com/juEaymovKn — Nikki Hiltz (@Nikki_Hiltz) July 22, 2023

The event was full of other extraordinary feats as well.

Kenyan sensation Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record with 4:07.64, becoming the first person to break all three records for the 1500m, 5000m and mile all in one year.

Aussie runner Jessica Hull finished fifth with 4:15.34, taking almost three seconds off the Australian and Oceania records. And Elise Cranny, the only other American finisher, took eighth in 4:16.47.

After graduating from high school, Hiltz earned a scholarship to the University of Oregon, later transferring to run at Arkansas, where they placed second in the women’s 1,500 meters at the 2017 and 2018 NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships.

These results secured Hiltz a professional contract and they qualified to represent Team USA at the World Athletics Championships a year later.

Hiltz was assigned female at birth. After coming out as trans and non-binary, Hiltz continues to compete in the women’s division.

“As a non-binary athlete navigating a very gendered world of athletics, it’s easy to feel out of place,” Hiltz wrote in an Instagram post.

Associated Press contributed to this report.