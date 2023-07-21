Suspect in Gilroy homicide taken into custody

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police are investigating the shooting death of a person who was brought to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

Police said at 8:58 p.m., while an officer was at the hospital for an unrelated detail, the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to Saint Louise Hospital. Life-saving measures were provided but the victim died of their injuries.

Edwin Sanchez booking photo courtesy of Gilroy Police.

Police said the incident occurred on the 2100 block of Columbine Court.

Police notified the public on Saturday morning that they have taken a suspect in this homicide case into custody Friday night. Edwin Sanchez, 18 of Gilroy, was taken into custody on the 900 block of First Street without incident, said police.

The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy Police Detective Cat Fraide at (408)846-0335 or Catalina.Fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us