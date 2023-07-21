Pinnacles National Park hiking safety ahead of hot weather

SOLEDAD, CA. (KION-TV): With another heat wave hitting parts of the Central Coast, many people will be heading to the parks.

Many people strolled through Pinnacles National Park before the start of their weekend. However, many people like Freddy Acevedo who is visiting from So Cal said told us he and his family were thinking of hiking but changed their mind.

"We were in Monterrey and my wife really wanted to see the caves because they looked really nice online, but it was really too hot for the kids,” said Acevedo. “So, we decided to make sandwiches and just leave."

There are other people who really enjoy hiking in the heat and find it relaxing.

"I mostly like hiking in the heat,” said Keith Sizzo, from Chino Hills. “I live in chino hills and we have a state park and if you hike in the heat, you have less chance to see snakes."

On its website, Pinnacles National Park reminds people to wear sturdy shoes and carry a lot of water. Something that Amanda Cox and her husband take seriously.

"Definitely a lot of water, dress appropriately, in cool clothing." said Cox.

"And pick the right hike, we're just going to do less than a mile hike," said Taylor Cox.”Just to get out and see the view."

Visitors experiencing any injuries while they're hiking or climbing at Pinnacles national park can call 831 389-4486 or 911 for a much faster response.