Man taken to hospital dies of gunshot wound in Gilroy

Published 6:20 PM

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police are investigating the shooting death of a person who was brought to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

Police said at 8:58 p.m., while an officer was at the hospital for an unrelated detail, the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to Saint Louise Hospital. Life-saving measures were provided but the victim died of their injuries.

Police said the incident occurred on the 2100 block of Columbine Court.

The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy Police Detective Cat Fraide at (408)846-0335 or Catalina.Fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us

