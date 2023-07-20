Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash into light pole in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a 50-year-old woman was arrested after she hit a light pole around 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and Chestnut Street.

The light pole as well as an electrical box were knocked down causing the entire intersection's traffic lights to be out. As of 9:50 a.m. on Thursday the intersection traffic lights were still not operational.

Police said after crashing the suspect fled on foot and was eventually found in the backyard of a home on Maple Street. Police said she was not driving under the influence.

Police said a puppy died on impact in this crash, but the Salinas Fire Department was able to capture another puppy that ran away after the crash.

Salinas Police did not disclose if they were going to criminally charge the suspect.