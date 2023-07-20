Watsonville man suspected of posing as a minor on social media to lure young girls for sex

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are investigating a case of a 26-year-old man posing as a minor on social media to allegedly prey on young girls for sex. Police fear there could be additional victims.

Martin Cruz Diaz was arrested two weeks ago after detectives were alerted that he lured a 14-year-old teen and engaged in a sexual act with her. Police said Diaz was using social media to lure young girls by tricking them into believing he was under 18.

Diaz was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail. He faces charges of a person who willfully commits any lewd or lascivious act upon a child age 14 or 15, unlawful sexual intercourse, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and contacting a minor with intent to commit certain felonies, per police.

If anyone knows of any other inappropriate contact Diaz had with a minor they are encouraged to call Det. Richard Delfin at 831-768-3321.