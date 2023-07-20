Skip to Content
Suspects wanted for several burglaries in Del Rey Oaks over the last month

Del Rey Oaks Police Department
Published 3:44 PM

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police says they are looking for suspects connected to a string of burglaries from the end of June to mid-July.

Police said on June 26 at around 3:20 a.m. the suspects pictured above cut through the fence into Del Rey Garden Center. Then around 14 minutes later they were seen passing in a vehicle was seen passing the Del Rey Oaks Police Department heading east toward Canyon Del Rey Boulevard.

The vehicle was last seen on camera at about 3:48 a.m. approaching Public Storage at 180 Calle Del Oaks.

Then between July 12 at around 2:40 p.m. to July 13 at 12:40 p.m., the Public Storage was broken into again. The suspects cut a chain on a gate and entered the facility, said police. Then they tried forcing entry by cutting into storage units.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective Moore at kmoore@delreyoaks.org or 831-643-5426.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

