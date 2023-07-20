NFL owners approve sale of Commanders on the same day Dan Snyder fined $60 million for workplace misconduct

Originally Published: 20 JUL 23 17:10 ET

Updated: 20 JUL 23 17:24 ET

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The Washington Commanders have a new ownership group.

On Thursday, all 32 NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the franchise to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management. Harris is also the majority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and co-owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Commanders’ new ownership group includes Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitch Rales, Harris’ longtime sports business partner.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated Harris and his partners after the unanimous vote.

“Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well,” Goodell said.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deal is worth about $6 billion.

The approved sale brings closure to the tumultuous Daniel Snyder-led era.

Snyder and his wife Tanya first purchased the team for a reported $750 million in 1999. On the field, the team struggled throughout the Snyder era — making the playoffs just six times in 24 seasons and no Super Bowl appearances.

The decision to sell the Commanders came after a lawsuit filed against Dan Snyder, the team and the NFL alleged they colluded to deceive DC residents about an NFL investigation into the team’s toxic workplace culture and allegations of sexual assault. Snyder was also the subject of a 2022 House Oversight Committee panel in which he was accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” and then “conducted a shadow investigation to target his accusers, pin the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal review.”

The NFL also released its findings of the independent investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and her colleagues from Debevoise & Plimpton into allegations of misconduct and financial improprieties made by former employees of the Washington Commanders.

The NFL determined Snyder had to pay $60 million to the league in resolution of Ms. White's findings and all outstanding matters.

“We appreciate the diligence, thoroughness and professionalism of Ms. White and her team throughout this process," said Commissioner Goodell. “We pledged to share her findings publicly and are doing so today."

You can view the findings here.

