Skip to Content
Top Stories

Gang member arrested in King City after throwing loaded firearm from vehicle

Soledad Police Department
By
Published 3:31 PM

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they recovered a stolen firearm out of Las Vegas while helping with probation checks in King City.

Matias Osvaldo, 18, was going to be contacted by police when he threw a loaded firearm from his vehicle. Soledad Police said he didn't know officers were right there.

Police said Osvaldo was a known gang member. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.

He was charged with possession of stolen property and for a probation violation, per police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content