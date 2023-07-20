Gang member arrested in King City after throwing loaded firearm from vehicle

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they recovered a stolen firearm out of Las Vegas while helping with probation checks in King City.

Matias Osvaldo, 18, was going to be contacted by police when he threw a loaded firearm from his vehicle. Soledad Police said he didn't know officers were right there.

Police said Osvaldo was a known gang member. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.

He was charged with possession of stolen property and for a probation violation, per police.