California providing free legal services for undocumented farmworkers in state labor investigations

CENTRAL COAST, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new pilot program to give immigration legal help for farm workers involved in state labor investigations.

The program will include case review services, legal advice, and attorney representation which comes at no cost

State leaders say an estimated 50% of farmworkers in California are undocumented and they fear retaliation from bad employers.

This is a common reason why many don't file labor complaints or provide information as witnesses.

This new program is looking to change that by giving them the tools to pursue their rights-- no matter their immigration status.

The community action board of Santa Cruz County also praised the state for supporting the program.The Executive Director says that now is the time to ensure immigrant labor rights are upheld and respected.

The pilot program will cost about $4.5 million.