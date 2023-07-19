Town Burger in Greenfield gives South County other tasty food options

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The heatwave seemed to be impacting all of the country minus coastal and some inland parts of the Central Coast.

Naturally, I thought it was a great idea to drive to Greenfield during 100-degree weather for a burger. But you know what? It was worth it.

Let me paint a picture; it's noon on a Saturday. I park my car at 16 El Camino Real and the heat instantly beats me unrelentingly. It's not quite 100 degrees, but I'm not staying out there long enough to feel the difference.

There are a bunch of signs on the windows of "Town Burger" that are like an oasis in the desert, none more appealing than "Open." I go in and the air conditioning alone left a 5-star impression on me.

There were several tables, a counter with high chairs, a small place where a bathroom just barely fit inside a corridor, a map of Greenfield over the counter, and a massive black burger model that looks like beans are in the middle (I think they were going for beef?).

This was a lot for such a small space but there was a sense that there was love and care with everything. The restaurant was kept spotless and the stove was one of the shinest I've laid eyes on.

When it came down to order I went with a classic cheeseburger with fries. Combined with a drink I spent around $12.

What caught my eye is everything looked fresh, from the beef pulled out of a refrigerator and laid out on a sheet, to the fresh ingredients on the burger and the lightly toasted buns.

What gave me a good chuckle was when I saw the fries were inside a baggie before they were poured out into the fryer; I'm guessing it's how they measure portions. Either way, they did not look frozen.

I was afraid because the beef looked really flat; which in hindsight makes sense due to the big buns, but at the time I was mad I wasn't getting enough meat.

All my worries were put to bed once I took the first bite. The best way to describe the taste is you know how when you make homemade burgers and you think, "Why don't I make burgers more, they are way better than the fast food stuff?"

The fries were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. I drowned them in the Thousand Island dressing they had, and they were gone before I knew it. They also serve curly and waffle fries that I want to try my next time out.

Honestly, my only complaint about this place is that I didn't get a bigger burger.

If you're in Greenfield and are craving a burger, have no fear, Town Burger has you covered. They have quick and friendly service.

In a world full of millions of taco shops, be a Town Burger. That's not a dig on taco shops, I had tacos three times in the past week, I just think we have too many of them.