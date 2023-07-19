Salinas woman dead after car crashes into a tree while speeding, police say

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police confirmed that a 25-year-old Salinas woman has died after she crashed her vehicle into a tree early Tuesday morning.

Officers said that the crash happened on West Alisal Street near College Drive around 2 a.m. Salinas Police identified the driver who died in the crash as Audrey Noel Hernandez

According to Salinas Police, Hernandez was driving westbound on West Alisal Street towards Blanco Road when she lost control of her 2016 Toyota Camry and went into a tree.

Officers said that Hernandez was driving above the speed limit and was unable to make the turn.

Medical personnel did try and administered CPR at the scene but Hernandez died at the scene.

Salinas Police says that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and that it is still under investigation.