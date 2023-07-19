Gilroy cyclist killed after falling branch hits her

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 65-year-old Gilroy woman was killed after being struck by a large tree branch while riding her bike on Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said that the incident took place after 1 p.m. The woman was riding her Giant Yuko bicycle on southbound Roop Road north of Leavesley Road at an unknown speed.

CHP said that a large tree branch broke and struck the woman while she was riding her bike. As a result, the woman hit the ground and became pinned between the branch and the roadway.

Medical personnel arrived on scene shortly after and transported her to the San Jose Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

CHP said that the exact time of the crash is unknown and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact CHP Hollister-Gilroy.